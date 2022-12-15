Boltwood Capital Management Invests $229,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $165.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $122.47 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day moving average is $148.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,014 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $500,685.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,278,295 shares of company stock worth $3,043,416,498. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

