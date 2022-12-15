AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 11,532 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 27.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 78.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

