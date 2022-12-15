Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $258.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.74. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

