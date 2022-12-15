AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 5,135 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 316,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 71,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 80,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,797,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.51.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

