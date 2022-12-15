The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Lowered by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

