Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lowered by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,406 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1,352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

