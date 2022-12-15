Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 492 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after buying an additional 1,393,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after buying an additional 72,704 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

