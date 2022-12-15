ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,520 shares of company stock worth $10,156,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $418.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.06 and its 200-day moving average is $432.81. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $667.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

