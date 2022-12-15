Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,571,000 after purchasing an additional 572,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.32 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94.

