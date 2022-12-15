NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

