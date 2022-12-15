SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 752.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $48,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $168.10 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.21.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

