Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,812 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,317,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 259,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 22,824 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 333,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

DVN stock opened at $61.92 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.74.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

