JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on January 31st

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $12.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

JPM stock opened at $133.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.4% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

