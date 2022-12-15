American National Bank Acquires New Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

American National Bank bought a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $6,936,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $2,988,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research cut Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.60.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $121.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.48.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.66. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

