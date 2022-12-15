American National Bank Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

American National Bank lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $249.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.72. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $197.03 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.