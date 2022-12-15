Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.68.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.