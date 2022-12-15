Keel Point LLC Sells 1,426 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

MUB opened at $106.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.51.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

