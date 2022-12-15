First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Centene by 14.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 171.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 103,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 65,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Centene by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $83.00 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

