First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 8,463 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after buying an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,458,000 after buying an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,721,000 after buying an additional 1,156,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.51.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

