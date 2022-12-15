HBW Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT stock opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $68.08.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.