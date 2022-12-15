Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $255.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.68. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

