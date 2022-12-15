Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE BDX opened at $254.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.51 and its 200 day moving average is $242.51.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

