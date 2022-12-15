Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1 Million Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,099 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.07% of Zeta Global worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,197,152.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,436,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,546,125.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,197,152.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,436,673 shares in the company, valued at $151,546,125.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 22,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $201,950.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,566,516 shares in the company, valued at $149,264,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,740 shares of company stock worth $3,520,562 in the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.60. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZETA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zeta Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

