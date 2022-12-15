Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 628 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.04 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

