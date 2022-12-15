Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 98.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.3% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 193.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $47.11 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NEM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

