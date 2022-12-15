First Financial Bank Trust Division Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Altria Group stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.