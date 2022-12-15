Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after buying an additional 5,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

