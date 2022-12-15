Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $811,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 28.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 22.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.