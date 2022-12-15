Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $438.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $410.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.95. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $494.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

