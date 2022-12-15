Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,202 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in onsemi by 3.4% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in onsemi by 29.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on onsemi to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

ON opened at $67.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average of $64.25. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $77.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. onsemi’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

