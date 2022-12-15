AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 831 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,659,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.37. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $170.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.