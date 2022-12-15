Csenge Advisory Group Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $276,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $700,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 26,349 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $102.68 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.45.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

