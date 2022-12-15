Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 68.8% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $219.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.92. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The firm has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.31.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

