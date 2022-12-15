Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 5,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $253.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.42. The company has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

