Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,609,000 after purchasing an additional 227,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after purchasing an additional 618,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,658,000 after purchasing an additional 144,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.25.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $152.09 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

