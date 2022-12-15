Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after buying an additional 747,909 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.59.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.94.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

