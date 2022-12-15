Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 982 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,276,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6 %

Broadcom stock opened at $574.44 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.47.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

