Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after buying an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 101.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,212,000 after purchasing an additional 470,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $258.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.74.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

