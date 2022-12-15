Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Corteva by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after buying an additional 3,878,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Corteva Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.31.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Corteva’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

