32,000 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AFL opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

