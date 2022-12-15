Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 10,864 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,640,000 after purchasing an additional 504,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,289,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis stock opened at $151.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

