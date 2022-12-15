96,000 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after buying an additional 8,319,805 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,398,000 after buying an additional 434,979 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after buying an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,010,000 after buying an additional 560,069 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 118 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.22) to £118 ($144.77) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,176.44.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $70.44 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.19. The firm has a market cap of $218.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

