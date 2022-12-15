Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,527 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $277,765,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,858,000 after purchasing an additional 390,510 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $108.35 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

