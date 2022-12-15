Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $139.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.