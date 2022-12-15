Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $139.10 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.15. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

