B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 227,404 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 187.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 58,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 125,166 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $112.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.62.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

