Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 22,824 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,320 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,824 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $14,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.74. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.