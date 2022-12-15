Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,956,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 971,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 122,043 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,553,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 736.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 651,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 573,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 47,468 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

