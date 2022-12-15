Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.97.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
