American National Bank Acquires 506 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $160.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

