Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 87 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

